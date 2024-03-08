Gausman (shoulder) said in an interview on MLB Network Radio on Friday that "I'll be ready for the regular season," Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Gausman has been slowed by right shoulder fatigue, but he seems unconcerned, believing he just tried to ramp things up too quickly. The right-hander has resumed flat-ground work and is aiming to throw off a mound by Monday. It's possible the Blue Jays won't ask Gausman to start Opening Day if he needs a little more time, but at this point it looks like he will avoid the injured list.