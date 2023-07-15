Gausman was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Diamondbacks due to left side discomfort, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Gausman has been one of the best starters in the league this season, recording a 3.03 ERA and a career-high 32.6 percent strikeout rate in 19 starts prior to the break. Losing him for an extended period would be a big blow, but for now, the issue appears relatively minor. An MRI showed nothing of concern, so the righty is merely considered day-to-day for now. Toronto has an off day Monday, so it's possible Gausman can skip just one start and avoid the injured list. Chris Bassitt will take the hill Saturday.