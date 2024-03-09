Gausman (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a side session Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The bullpen will mark Gausman's first time throwing off a mound since he first experienced fatigue in his right shoulder roughly a week ago. Despite the injury, Gausman still expects to be ready for Opening Day. A Cy Young finalist in the American League last season, Gausman won't be able to afford a setback if he is to start the season on time.