Gausman struck out seven in six innings while allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks. He did not factor into the decision in a 7-6 loss Tuesday against the White Sox.

After retiring the side in order in the first, Gausman gave up back-to-back doubles in the second to allow a run. In the fifth, he gave up another run-scoring double and he left the game in a position to take the loss. The 31-year-old has struggled to keep opponents off base recently, allowing 43 baserunners in his last 23 innings. His next start will likely be early next week against Boston.