Gausman (11-9) picked up the win in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing two runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Anthony Santander took him deep in the first inning, but Gausman settled in after that and for the next four frames blanked the team that selected him fourth overall in the 2012 draft. The right-hander has delivered five quality starts in seven outings since the beginning of August, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:4 K:BB through 43.1 innings over that stretch.