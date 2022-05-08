Gausman (3-1) picked up the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander fired 69 of 104 pitches for strikes in delivering his fourth straight quality start and winning his third straight decision. About the only blemish on Gausman's line was a fourth-inning free pass to Franmil Reyes that was not only his first of the season, it marked the first time he'd gone to a 3-0 count against a batter. Gausman is proving that his 2021 breakout was no fluke, posting a 2.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and career-best 33.6 percent strikeout rate through 38 innings.