Gausman (8-8) earned the win Tuesday in Tampa Bay, striking out 10 in eight scoreless innings while allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batsman.
Gausman held Tampa Bay hitless through the first five innings, retiring 14 in a row at one point. The lone single he allowed was quickly erased on a double-play groundball. After giving up eight runs in his last 9.2 innings, Tuesday's start was arguably his best outing as a Blue Jay. He continues to dominate on the road and has a 2.02 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 69:10 K:BB in 58 innings outside of Canada.
