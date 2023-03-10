Gausman gave up two hits and struck out two over 3.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's split-squad game against Atlanta.

The veteran righty was efficient, tossing 32 of 48 pitches for strikes against a lineup of bench players and minor leaguers. Gausman hadn't seemed to have much trouble adjusting his mechanics in response to MLB's new balk crackdown, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings over two spring starts with a 5:1 K:BB as he builds up ahead of Opening Day.