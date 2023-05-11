Gausman did not factor into the decision Wednesday, tossing six scoreless innings in which he allowed three hits during a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

Gausman has been a hit-or-miss fantasy player so far. In five of his first eight starts, the right-hander has finished at least six scoreless innings, but he's surrendered 18 runs in his other three appearances, including a season-high eight last time out versus Boston. Gausman is currently sporting a 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a stellar 67:7 K:BB through 48 innings, but he's certainly capable of a clunker once in a while.