Gausman (ankle) threw on flat ground Thursday and is scheduled for a bullpen session Friday to determine when he will make his next start, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gausman underwent a follow-up MRI on Thursday, which confirmed that he had a bone bruise in his ankle rather than a fracture. While that's good news, his status for a potential start Sunday at Seattle is uncertain. If he is unable to take the mound Sunday, Max Castillo is the likeliest candidate to start, with Gausman then tentatively slotting into Tuesday's matchup against the Phillies.