Gausman (6-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers. He struck out four.

While the veteran right-hander wasn't as dominant as he's capable of being, Gausman was just as stingy as he reeled off his 11th quality start in 15 trips to the mound -- tying him for second in the majors in QS behind Marcus Stroman's 13. Gausman has won four straight decisions over his last five outings, posting a 2.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB through 29.2 innings over that stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is likely to come on the road next week in Miami.