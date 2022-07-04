Gausman is still having trouble pushing off his injured right ankle, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Gausman is still dinged up after being struck by a line drive Saturday, and it's not yet known if he will be ready to make his next scheduled start. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, and it seems likely another update on his status will come after that.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: X-rays negative•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Exits with injury•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Fires gem against Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Seven strikeouts in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Roughed up by Orioles•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Two runs allowed in loss•