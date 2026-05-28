Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Stingy in no-decision

Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

Miami tried to bolster its offense by running wild on the basepaths, and while the visitors went 3-for-3 on steal attempts while Gausman was on the mound, their final 5-for-9 showing on the afternoon had a hand in the narrow loss. The veteran right-hander was lifted after 95 pitches (56 strikes) and has allowed one run or fewer in three straight trips to the mound. He'll take a 3.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 66:12 K:BB through 69 innings on the season into his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Atlanta.