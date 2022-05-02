Gausman (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out 10 in seven innings to earn the win over the Astros on Sunday.

Gausman had allowed two runs (one earned) in 14 innings over his two starts leading up to Sunday's matchup, and he tossed five scoreless innings to begin the game against Houston. Although the right-hander faltered slightly in the sixth and seventh innings, he struck out a season-high 10 batters and earned his second win in his last three outings. Gausman threw 71 of 98 pitches for strikes and has a 2.27 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 31.2 innings over his first five starts in 2022. He projects to make his next start on the road against Cleveland on Friday.