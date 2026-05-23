Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Strikes out eight in win

Gausman (4-3) earned the win against the Pirates on Friday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over 6.2 innings

Gausman allowed a run in the first inning but settled in from there, throwing 65 of 94 pitches for strikes while generating a whopping 19 whiffs, including nine on his splitter. The veteran has now delivered seven quality starts while yielding three earned runs or fewer in nine of 11 outings this season. He'll carry a 3.23 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 61:10 K:BB across 64 innings into a home matchup against the Marlins next week.