Gausman did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Gausman allowed runs in the first and fifth innings and was pulled one out shy of a quality start after a season-high 107 pitches. While the veteran was inefficient at times Sunday, he generated 12 whiffs with his splitter and has now allowed only four earned runs over his past three outings. He'll take a 4.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 102:32 K:BB across 104.2 innings into a road matchup with the Athletics next weekend.