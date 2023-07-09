Gausman (7-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Tigers. He struck out seven.

Gausman allowed three consecutive hits with one out in the first which would lead to the only two runs of the game. The right-hander was basically lights out aside from the opening frame, however, and only allowed three more baserunners from the second inning on, before being relieved by Nate Pearson in the seventh. Gausman has now recorded at least seven strikeouts in each of his last three starts, though he's now lost his last two decisions (spanning three starts) after previously winning five straight.