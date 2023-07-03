Gausman did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over five innings against the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

Gausman fell one inning shy of picking up a fourth consecutive quality start, allowing just two runs across five innings of work. The veteran right-hander has been exceptional in 2023 outside of a few rough outings, giving up three or fewer runs in 15 of his 18 appearances including six shutout performances. However, Gausman sports a 3.04 ERA through 109.2 innings, a number that's largely inflated by individual starts of eight, seven and six earned runs. Outside the trio of poor starts, Gausman boasts a 1.48 ERA with a 133:20 K:BB over 97 frames.