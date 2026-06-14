Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Strong start wasted Saturday

Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Yankees, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran righty dominated a New York lineup missing Aaron Judge (ribs), generating 20 swinging strikes among his 105 pitches (66 total strikes), but the lone hit off Gausman was a solo shot by Jasson Dominguez in the fourth inning. It was an impressive return to form for Gausman after he'd been tagged four eight runs in 11 innings over his prior two outings, and Saturday's quality start was his first since May 22 and eighth of the year. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next weekend against the Cubs.