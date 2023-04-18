Gausman (1-2) took the loss Monday, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a 9-2 loss against Houston. He struck out five.

Gausman served up two-run doubles to Jose Abreu and Corey Julks before Jake Meyers crushed a three-run homer to give Houston a 7-0 lead in the first inning. The veteran right-hander was able to get out of the inning, but he dug Toronto too big of a hole, as Houston cruised to victory behind Cristian Javier. After allowing just three runs and posting a 25:3 K:BB over his first three outings, Gausman struggled mightily Monday, but he'll look to get back on track during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for the Blue Jays' upcoming three-game road set versus the Yankees.