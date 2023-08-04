Gausman (8-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against Baltimore. He struck out six.

Gausman allowed multiple baserunners in three separate frames and was pulled with one out in the fifth after a Ryan O'Hearn single. This marks the 32-year-old right-hander's shortest outing since he went just 3.1 innings against the Red Sox on May 4. However, it's worth noting that Gausman had been exceptional between these two rough starts, going 6-2 with a 2.73 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 113:25 K:BB across 85.2 innings during that stretch. He will look to rebound in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against Cleveland.