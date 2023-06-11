Gausman did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

Gausman failed to get through the fifth inning for the first time since May 4 and third time this season. Coming into Sunday, the right-hander had given up just six earned runs over his past six starts (40 innings) and tallied 55 strikeouts during that stretch. It's safe to chalk Gausman's poor performance up as an outlier, but it's worth noting that this is the third time he's allowed at least six runs this year. Despite the blowup outings, the 32-year-old still boasts a strong 3.12 ERA across 14 starts (86.2 innings) and has 117 strikeouts, which is the second-most in MLB behind Spencer Strider (121).