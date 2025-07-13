Gausman (6-7) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings as the Blue Jays were downed 4-3 by the A's. He struck out two.

With the game tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, Gausman left a splitter up in the zone for Brent Rooker, and the A's slugger drove it over the left-field fence for a game-winning two-run homer. Gausman has struggled to find some consistency since the beginning of June, posting a 4.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 43:22 K:BB through 43.2 innings over his last eight starts, so the All-Star break comes at a good time for the veteran right-hander.