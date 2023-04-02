Gausman (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Blue Jays fell 4-1 to the Cardinals, giving up three runs (all unearned) on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

A Matt Chapman throwing error prevented Gausman from escaping the third inning and led to three St. Louis runs, but otherwise the veteran right-hander kept the Cards in check, firing 64 of 90 pitches for strikes. Gausman has topped 200 strikeouts in each of the last two seasons, and barring injury he should be in that range again. His next start currently lines up to come Thursday in Kansas City.