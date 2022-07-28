Gausman (7-8) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals.

Gausman had little trouble with the Cardinals the first time through the order, but he struggled the second time around and was ultimately chased with two on in the fifth inning. Trevor Richards then allowed a three-run home run to Albert Pujols, which put two more runs on Gausman's ledger in his fourth start of less than five innings this year. The right-hander has only given up five earned runs twice in 19 starts, and he has a 3.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 122:19 K:BB in 103.2 innings overall. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively scheduled as a road matchup with the Rays next week.