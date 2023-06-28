Gausman (7-4) was stuck with the loss Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings against San Francisco. He struck out 12.

The Blue Jays couldn't muster any run support for Gausman, who allowed just one run while recording double-digit strikeouts for the seventh time this season. It's Gausman's first loss since May 4 as he lowered his ERA to 3.01 with a 1.13 WHIP and 139 strikeouts (second most in the league) through 17 starts (104.2 innings) this season. The 32-year-old right-hander will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, currently lined up for this weekend against the Red Sox.