Gausman (9-8) took the loss against Baltimore on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Gausman matched Orioles starter Dean Kremer by yielding just five hits over six frames, but three of the knocks against Gausman went for extra bases while those against Kremer were all singles. Consequently, the Toronto ace allowed a pair of runs, which was enough to tag him with the loss in a contest during which the Blue Jays were unable to score. This was nonetheless a solid bounce-back for Gausman after he gave up seven runs (five earned) over 5.1 frames against Philadelphia in his previous outing, and he moved back into sole possession of the AL strikeout lead with his eight punchouts. The veteran right-hander has posted a 3.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 195:38 K:BB over 150.1 innings on the campaign.