Gausman allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters across 5.2 innings during Game 5 of the ALCS against the Mariners on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Gausman gave up a solo home run to Eugenio Suarez in the second inning, but the 34-year-old otherwise did a nice job to minimize the Mariners' threats and left the game with Toronto ahead 2-1 in the sixth. Toronto's bullpen later gave up the lead in the eighth, which forced Gausman to settle for a no-decision. The veteran righty now owns an impressive 2.12 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through 17 innings in the postseason and may be available to pitch out of the bullpen in Game 7, if necessary.