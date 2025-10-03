Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Gausman will start Saturday in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gausman started the team's regular-season finale Sunday and will come back on five days' rest to take the ball in the Blue Jays' first postseason contest. The right-hander held a 3.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 189:50 K:BB over 193 innings this season, and he was particularly good in the second half with a 2.81 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 85:16 K:BB across 83.1 frames. The Yankees have yet to announce their Game 1 starter, but it could be Luis Gil after he was left off the wild-card roster.