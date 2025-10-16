Gausman will start against the Mariners in Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gausman was able to record 17 outs in Game 1 before allowing Seattle to score a run and ended up given up two runs over 5.2 innings. Now sporting a 2.38 ERA through 11.1 frames in the postseason, he'll potentially be tasked with ensuring the series returns to Toronto.