Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Tapped for Game 5 start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gausman will start against the Mariners in Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gausman was able to record 17 outs in Game 1 before allowing Seattle to score a run and ended up given up two runs over 5.2 innings. Now sporting a 2.38 ERA through 11.1 frames in the postseason, he'll potentially be tasked with ensuring the series returns to Toronto.
