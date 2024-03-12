Gausman (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday and could progress to facing hitters next, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
If Tuesday's session goes well, Gausman would then either move on to a live batting practice session or perhaps a Grapefruit League game. The right-hander has made nice progress since experiencing some shoulder fatigue and remains optimistic about his readiness for Opening Day.
