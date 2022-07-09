Gausman (ankle) threw a bullpen session Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gausman threw on flat ground Thursday, and Friday's throwing session marked the first time he worked off a mound since sustaining his ankle injury last weekend. Manager Charlie Montoyo didn't rule the right-hander out for Sunday's start against Seattle, but it's possible that he'll ultimately start Tuesday against the Phillies.

