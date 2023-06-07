Gausman (5-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Astros, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. He struck out 13 without walking a batter.

One day after Alek Manoah lasted only one-third of an inning and lost his spot in the rotation, Gausman gave his bullpen a needed breather with another dominant performance. The veteran right-hander generated 36 called or swinging strikes among his 101 pitches as he tied his career high with 13 strikeouts, and if it weren't for a Mauricio Dubon leadoff homer he might have taken aim at his first career shutout. Gausman has 10 quality starts and six double-digit strikeout efforts among his 13 outings this season, and he'll take a 2.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and eye-popping 113:18 K:BB through 82 innings into his next start, likely to come at home this weekend against the Twins.