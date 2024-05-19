Gausman came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rays, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander cruised through five innings before running into trouble in the sixth and allowing all three of his runs. It was a solid bounce-back effort for Gausman after he got tagged for seven runs (six earned) in his last outing, and the quality start was his third of the season. He'll take a 4.89 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB through 42.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Detroit.