Gausman (2-3) took the loss in Game 6 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Gausman appeared to be on his way toward a historic performance after two innings, using his splitter to record five swinging strikeouts against the first six batters he faced. His fortunes shifted quickly in the third, however, as an RBI double from Will Smith began the scoring for Los Angeles, and Mookie Betts' two-RBI single extended the Dodgers' lead to 3-0. Gausman didn't allow another batter to reach base for the remainder of his start, but with Toronto's offense unable to get going against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, three runs proved to be all the Dodgers needed to force a Game 7. It's unlikely that Gausman will be available to pitch in Saturday's finale, so he'll finish the 2025 postseason with a 2.93 ERA and 0.91 WHIP to go with a 26:11 K:BB across 30.2 innings.