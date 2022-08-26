Gausman did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on nine hits over five innings against the Red Sox. He struck out six.

Gausman fell victim to small ball as he allowed only one extra-base hit in the form of an RBI double from third baseman Rafael Devers. The righty has a pedestrian 3.57 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 35.1 innings in his last six starts; however, the 31-year-old has been extremely inconsistent during that span with three outings allowing four runs or more and three allowing zero runs.