Gausman (5-5) took the loss against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out four and walking three.

Gausman pitched well enough to earn the win Saturday, picking up a quality start, but did not get enough run support from his offense and ended up with the loss. The righty allowed more than one walk in a game for just the second time this season. Gausman allowed just one earned run in the game and lowered his ERA to 2.67. The veteran has been dominant for the Jays this season and that should continue in his next appearance.