Gausman (ankle) played catch Tuesday instead of throwing his usual between starts bullpen session, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander lines up for his next turn through the rotation Thursday in Seattle, but it appears the ankle injury he suffered during Saturday's outing may affect his availability for this week. Gausman has yet to be ruled out for Thursday's start, but he's likely trending in the wrong direction. Casey Lawrence could be called up to pitch should Gausman be unavailable.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Still feeling soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: X-rays negative•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Exits with injury•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Fires gem against Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Seven strikeouts in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Roughed up by Orioles•