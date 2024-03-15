Gausman (shoulder) is unlikely to be available for Opening Day, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Gausman has made nice progress since experiencing some right shoulder fatigue, but the Blue Jays just don't want to push him to be ready for Opening Day. The right-hander will throw one inning of live batting practice Friday and continue to build up from there. Regarding the pace of Gausman's buildup, manager John Schneider said Friday that "if that means 30 starts as opposed to 32, we'll be pretty happy with that." That would seem to indicate a rough timeline of mid-April for Gausman's season debut. Bowden Francis already looks like a lock for Toronto's rotation with Alek Manoah (shoulder) out, and now there's room for someone else to step in. Mitch White, Chad Dallas and Paolo Espino are the main candidates for that spot.