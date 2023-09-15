Gausman (11-9) took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and six walks over 4.2 innings against the Rangers. He struck out five.

The 32-year-old ace endured a tough outing Thursday, issuing a season-high six walks and taking his ninth loss of the campaign. Corey Seager led the the charge for the Rangers, with a solo home run in the first inning and a two-run double in the second, while Jonah Heim added a solo homer in the third. This marked the second time in three September starts that Gausman failed to complete five innings, inflating his ERA to 4.15 and WHIP to 1.35 across 56.1 second-half innings. Despite the inconsistency, Gausman has maintained impressive strikeout numbers this season, boasting an 11.6 K/9 while accumulating an AL-leading 222 punchouts in 172 innings. He is expected to get his next chance in New York against a struggling Yankees' offense.