Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching Sunday's series finale in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on him starting Thursday, but he hasn't been shut down entirely, as he's expected to play catch Wednesday. The Blue Jays will evaluate Gausman during the workout before potentially allowing him to throw off a mound Thursday or Friday, which would keep him in the mix to start Sunday, according to Davidi. Casey Lawrence was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, and if he's not needed in relief in the Blue Jays' series finale in Oakland, he would likely represent the top candidate to fill in for Gausman on Thursday, per Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star.