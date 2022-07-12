Gausman (ankle) won't be available to start Tuesday's game against the Phillies, as the Blue Jays have announced Jose Berrios as their starter for the series opener, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

After Gausman completed a bullpen session Friday, he was viewed as an option to start Sunday's series finale in Seattle, but the Blue Jays evidently determined he wasn't ready to go for that contest, with Max Castillo getting the starting nod in his stead. Even after a team off day Monday, Gausman apparently hasn't completed moved past the right ankle injury, so the Blue Jays will push back his return at least one more day. The Blue Jays still appear to be leaving the door open for Gausman to start Wednesday against the Phillies, but he'll miss out on a two-start week with Berrios taking the hill Tuesday.