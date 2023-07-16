Gausman (side) won't start during the Blue Jays' upcoming series against the Padres, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

The Blue Jays recently said that Gausman isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list as he deals with left side discomfort, but manager John Schneider said Sunday that he wants to give the right-hander "a little bit of extra rest." The earliest Gauman would take the mound would be Friday in Seattle, but a firm date for his next start hasn't yet been revealed.