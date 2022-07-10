Gausman (ankle) will not start Sunday's game at Seattle, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Gausman threw a bullpen session Friday but isn't feeling well enough to return to the mound. The team is hoping he'll be able to start Tuesday against the Phillies, though that is not yet confirmed. Max Castillo is an option to start Sunday's game against the Mariners, but manager Charlie Montoyo has announced that it will be a bullpen game.
