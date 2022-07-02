Gausman left the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays with a right ankle contusion, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

X-rays were negative, so Blue Jays fans and fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief. Gausman went down and stayed down for several minutes after taking a comebacker off his ankle in the second inning of Saturday's matinee. It's still possible he could miss a start or end up on the injured list, but it does not sound like Gausman is in line for an extended absence.