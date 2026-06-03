Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Yields four runs in Tuesday's loss

Gausman (4-4) took the loss against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings.

Gausman got off to a shaky start, yielding two runs in the first inning before allowing another batter to cross home plate in the third. He appeared to have settled in after that, retiring seven consecutive batters that included four-straight strikeouts from the fourth to the fifth frames. However, his bid for his eighth quality start of the season ended on a solo home run from Matt Olson, which ended up being the game-winning run for Atlanta. It was just the third time in 13 starts this season that Gausman gave up at least four earned runs, which has the veteran right-hander at a 3.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 74:14 K:BB across 75 innings. He'll look to get back into the win column in his next start, which is lined up for this weekend at home against the Orioles.