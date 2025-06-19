Gausman (5-6) took the loss in Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings.

Gausman was rocked for four runs from Eugenio Suarez by virtue of a two-run homer in the second inning and a two-round double in the third before being tagged for three more in the fifth. Only 46 of Gausman's 81 pitches resulted in strikes, and the seven runs he allowed were his most in a start since June 30, 2024 against the Yankees. His 1.13 WHIP (across 86 innings) is 14th best in the American League among qualified starters, but his 4.60 ERA is eighth worst. He's slated to make his next start against the Guardians on the road next week.