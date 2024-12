Gowdy signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday and received an invitation to spring training.

Gowdy spent all of last season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, where he logged a 4.56 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 51.1 innings. The 27-year-old will almost certainly need to improve upon those numbers in spring training to have a shot at making Toronto's Opening Day roster. Otherwise, he'll fill in as organizational depth at Triple-A Buffalo.