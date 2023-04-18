Kiermaier isn't starting Tuesday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Kiermaier got off to a hot start, but he has since cooled off by slashing .227/.267/.333 over the last week. He gets a day off Tuesday and will be replaced in center field by Daulton Varsho, moving Whit Merrifield into left and Santiago Espinal in to start at second base.
