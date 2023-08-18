Toronto activated Kiermaier (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Kiermaier was out for exactly 10 days because of a right elbow laceration. He is starting in center field and batting ninth in his return to the Blue Jays' active roster Friday night against the Reds.
